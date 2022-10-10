Bitget Sets to List Over 130 New Web 3 Projects In November

Leading global crypto exchange Bitget has announced its initiative to expand its platform with new and valuable Web 3 projects, Bitget ABC (Always the Best Crypto).

A statement by the organisation said the Bitget ABC will introduce more than 130 valuable projects over the month, offering users almost 500 spot trading pairs on the platform, the largest amongst any centralised crypto exchange.

The statement said through thorough evaluations and feedback from community members, Bitget revealed it has selected 138 potential projects to be listed on a daily basis in alphabetical order.

The listings will be followed by more projects over the month, with $100,000 prize pool giveaways featuring the new assets to reward active users.

According to the statement, “In the last week, Bitget introduced Bitget ABC’s ‘A-Team’, featuring Arcblock (ABT), Alchemy Pay (ACH), Aergo (AERGO), Akropolis (AKRO), Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE), apM Coin (APM), Bounce Finance Governance Token (AUCTION); it’s Busy Bs’, featuring Badger DAO (BADGER), Biconomy (BICO), Bluzelle (BLZ), BarnBridge (BOND), BurgerCities (BURGER), BakeryToken (BAKE), Bella Protocol (BEL), BORA (BORA), Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST); and many more. All new listings can be followed here on Bitget’s official announcement channel here.”

The statement explained that trading the newly listed assets in the spot market will also be covered by the Zero Trading Fee benefit that was launched in early September, offering users fee-free spot trading on all trading pairs.

Commenting, the Managing Director of Bitget, Gracy Chen said:, “Bitget always strives to serve as a one-stop trading platform with innovative products and diversified choices for users, to better satisfy the demands of different investors in this ever-evolving crypto market.

“We believe that our latest push to broaden our crypto asset range on the platform, to nearly 500 spot trading pairs, will give Bitget the jump on other exchanges.

“While the new listings will undoubtedly aid traders as they diversify their portfolios during this market, Zero Trading Fee Campaign will also help users reduce their trading costs and incentivise their trading experience. Both moves represent Bitget’s long-simmering aspiration for further financial inclusion and reflect its vision to increase financial independence.

“We will continue to enhance the platform, giving investors assistance in seeking gems in the crypto world and capturing opportunity when it strikes.”