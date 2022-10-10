Bauchi Orders All LG Chairmen, Deputies, Councillors to Step Down

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has ordered chairmen and their deputies in all the 20 local government councils in the state to step down with immediate effect.

The directive was contained in a press statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, a copy which was made available to newsmen yesterday.

According to the statement, the directive was in line with Section 2 (i) of the Local Government System Establishment and Administration of Local Government Councils Law of Bauchi State, 2013 as amended.The tenure of the local council chiefs will end on October 10.

“Consequent upon the above, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has approved that the Chairmen, Deputies, Councilors, and Secretaries of the 20 Local Government Areas should step down.

“They are expected to hand over to the Heads of Administration of their respective Local Government Councils on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, pending new elections or the constitution of a new Caretaker Committee.

“His Excellency, the governor thanked the outgoing Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen, Councilors, and Secretaries for the services rendered to the state and wished them success in their future endeavors,” parts of the statement read.