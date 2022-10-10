2023 Election: Don Tasks Media Professionals on Objectivity

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Professor of Mass Communication at University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Lukman Azeez, at the weekend urged journalists to play professional roles expected of them to avert breach of peace-fact check, objective and neutral in their reportage before, during and after next year’s general election.

Azeez made the call in Ilorin while delivering a lecture titled: ‘2023 polls: Effective Media Coverage Amidst Insecurity’, at the 2022 Press Week celebration of the state Council of the NUJ in Ilorin.

He said: “Media professionals should

be mindful of politicians’ logic of achieving election victory as they prepare for the coverage of the 2023 general election amid prevalent insecurity.

“Politicians use every strategy and logic against their political opponents to sell themselves in every election.

“Journalists need to be extra careful of these politicians’ strategy/logic of attack of their opponents in order to win elections.

“In the process of selling themselves, politicians might attack and tell falsehood against their opponents. So, it behooves on media professionals to stick to media logic of social responsibility, ethics and values.”

Professor Azeez, who described journalists as vital to the success of elections in any egalitarian society,

tasked journalists to play professional roles expected of them to avert breach of peace, fact check, objective and remain neutral in their reportage before, during and after next year’s general election.

The university teacher, who is also the dean, faculty of Communication and Information Sciences in the institution, lamented the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, saying the development had led to unabated security challenges threatening the lives of journalists, particularly during electioneering.

He attributed it to a recent report on insecurity in Nigeria, saying politicians have armies of thugs, adding that over six million small arms are in the hands of individuals as against 586,600 fire arms of the Nigerian’s security agencies.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Kwara State Council of NUJ, Abdul-lateef Ahmed, tasked the electoral umpire and security agencies to prioritise safety of journalists as endangered species.

He advised the political class to tread softly and not to play a do-or-die politics to ensure crisis-free poll, adding that security agencies should prioritise safety of journalists and their families during electioneering and the main election.