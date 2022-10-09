Mavaro Honours THISDAY Reporter, 21 Others

Rebecca Ejifoma





The maiden edition of Mavaro award is set to honour THISDAY arts and culture reporter, Yinka Olatunbosun and 21 others for their unmatchable achievements in their various fields.

Organised by Mavaro House Africa in collaboration with Paulson Foundation, the Mavaro award will be held on Sunday, October 9 at Mavaro House, Lekki Scheme II area of Lagos.

This is an achievement award in recognition of deserving individuals and organisations whose works have, in one way or the other, influenced entertainment, pop culture and humanitarian sectors.

Other awardees include Edna Ekhator (Humanitarian), Josephine Giegbefumwen (Humanitarian), Elvis Oni (Social media), Thick Barbie (Fashion), Success Asibor (Nollywood), Jesse Ekwerike (Nollywood), Tony Romeo (Nollywood), Moses Solomon (Entertainment) Cathy Williams (Nollywood), Fast lane (Entertainment), D Black. Star Prince, Otinocomedian, Emmy–J Flex (Entertainment), MC Shakara, Princess Ikedi Deborah aka Rich D (Entertainment), Prince Abolore Olusesi (Education), Ktunes (Entertainment), Rex Osagiede (Educational Foundational), Winner Akinronbi Michael (Entertainment).

The Assistant Coordinator, Humphrey Paulson on behalf of the founder of the award, Ehis Paulson, remarked that the selection was based on merit.

“This award is for journalists, artists, beauticians, producers, schools, hospitals, directors and those in hospitality.

“These selected individuals have done so much in the various sectors but haven’t been recognised for their contributions,” says Paulson.

Describing the recipients as ‘unsung heroes of our time,’ he added: “We have decided to put the spotlight on them and encourage them so that they can do more.”