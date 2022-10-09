Made Kuti Joins 2Baba, Cobhams as Judges for Trophy Extra Special Band Season 3

Trophy Extra Special Stout’s new brand ambassador, Made Kuti will be joining judges 2Baba and Cobhams Asuquo on the third season of the live band reality TV show, Trophy Extra Special Band.

The judges will be tasked with the arduous task of assessing and steering a group of 11 contesting musical bands in their quest for the grand prize of N10 million and a brand new set of musical instruments.

Nigerian vocalist, dancer, lyricist, Yinka Davies and ace rapper, Illbliss will appear as guest judges. Returning as host for the new season is Bolanle Olukanni who is joined by actor, and TV/radio presenter Simi Drey, as the new co-host.

Commenting on the choice of judges and hosts for the third season, Tolulope Adedeji, Marketing Director at International Breweries said, “In line with the underlying theme of our campaign, we have selected judges and hosts who are innovative leaders in their rights — true representations of the theme ‘No DNA Needed, Originally Black’. We are certain they will individually bring their unique signature and wealth of experience to bear and make this season the most memorable one so far.”

Expressing his delight at the continuity, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, Country Manager, Paramount Africa (parent company of MTV Base) said, “We are pleased to work with International Breweries on the production of the new season as it resonates deeply with all we stand for. Nigeria is brimming with incredible talent, and we believe that providing these talents with platforms – such as the Trophy Extra Special Band – will go a long way in unlocking their full potential. Even more crucially, it creates a sustainable means of spotlighting an underserved segment of our music industry.”

Previous editions of The Trophy Extra Special Band saw Black Tunez and The Bandhitz emerge as winners in Seasons 1 and 2 respectively. Other remarkable bands from the previous seasons include The Alian Tribe, Benedictz, and Elixir, all of whom have achieved success from the show.

The show will premiere on MTV Base channel on DStv and GOtv.