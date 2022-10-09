Kunle Soname Hits Another Milestone

As the founder of Bet9ja, Kunle Soname has proven to be one of the most successful businessmen in Africa. While some believe that sports cannot be run successfully as a business venture in Nigeria, or in most African countries, Soname has proven that theory wrong by recording successes in the field.

The Ogun State-born businessman is the owner of a Nigeria professional football league club, Remo Stars FC and has acquired a 70 per cent stake in a second-division Portuguese football club side called Clube Desportivo Feirense.

Soname started with sports marketing but made his money as a big-time online bookmaker. His Bet9ja brand has been phenomenally successful to the extent of picking the bill as the principal sponsor of many television shows in the past.

Having made a name for himself in sports marketing, Soname is set to venture into the aviation sector with ValueJet. Society Watch learnt that Soname floated the airline in 2018 to provide premium and high-quality flight services in Nigeria and Africa sub-region.

Society Watch gathered that he had earlier commenced with two Bombardier CRJ 900 aircraft, with 90 passengers in 2020. But for a good reason, he had gone back to the drawing board, in the belief that whatever is worth doing at all is worth doing well.

Interestingly, he has now started full-scale commercial operations with the acquisition and delivery of more aircraft. A source revealed that his mission is to become one of the biggest players in the sector within five years.