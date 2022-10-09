  • Sunday, 9th October, 2022

Julius Rone: The Gas King Aflame

Life & Style | 6 hours ago

Was I surprised to see his name on the list? I will say an emphatic no. You see Julius plays in the space that is very critical for our continued economic wellbeing as a nation – gas. He is today known as the Gas King and it is for a reason. He is doing things in that space and if you understand the movements in the sector and the role gas will be playing in national revenues and the rest, you will understand why the federal government is giving Julius this award.

I have a bias for Julius though. He continues to support our ‘story telling’. He was the main backer for our play Ogiame Erejuwa II last Easter and he is committed to supporting it again this December. His love for the arts and humanity comes second to known. I was with him last month in his Abuja office and discussions were very expansive. Culture, business and leadership. A very powerfully engaging individual and one so nice – he offered me Coca-Cola.

I celebrate him this morning and do wish him many more recognitions for his service to humanity. Well-done bro.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.