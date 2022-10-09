How Chinwe Attoh is Building a Successful Event Brand



Dr. Chinwe Claire Attoh is one amiable personality who knows what she wants and goes for it. She’s a serial entrepreneur, mother and wife.



She’s one of the few rising event managers in the City of Lagos who put aside her medical practice and deploy her creative prowess into quite a several businesses, one of which she calls her first love – event management.



A decade ago, Attoh founded Events by B&C FABs a brand that has impacted the Event Industry. Giving insight on how it all started, she explained, “I set out to become a medical doctor powered by my love for interacting with people and caring for them, but I had always been that child who seemed into everything and all things from singing to dancing. I had a long way to go to figure out what to do with these talents.

”Speaking further, she said, “Sometime during medical school, I began planning and curating events for the medical school and my church then. I fell in love with the challenge and the thrill that comes with it.



“I simply never looked back after planning my first wedding in Ghana where I schooled and thus, began my full journey into graduating as a doctor but leaving it all to focus on my goals as an event professional.”



Speaking on what her brand offering is, the Event expert says, her organisation focuses on event curation and experiential with core event management offerings, planning and coordination. According to the CEO, her brand has been able to survive the harsh economic realities of today due to hard work, consistency, innovation, integrity, continuous self and business development as well as teamwork which was well captured in a short documentary of the brand titled the ‘Fab Story.’She noted some of the challenges she has encountered in business.



“The main challenge, aside from various others that persist, is the growth of our event industry and how it affects the professional outlook for its members and the respect needed among others.“I am an advocate of standardisation and feel it will always be the determining factor of how our businesses can thrive and function better”, she noted. Attoh did not fail to explain ways she’s been able to develop herself and grow the brand.



“We’ve grown in numbers, grown in terms of mindset, opportunities and exposure and this year. We have also committed to rebranding the company’s outlook to propel us for better opportunities in the live event space and the larger corporate space. We hope to be 10 times more within a year and are determined to keep going”, she added. The entrepreneur whose brand celebrated a decade this September shared some key lessons in 10 years as a business owner in Nigeria.



“The first thing is never to give up. This is said so many times but when you live through the struggles. It is one phrase you need to hold unto. Networking and Collaborations are key assets that can be taken for granted. Ensure you are growing a networth of people who will support you, motivate you and be part of your story. No matter how small.”

Also, stay consistent even when others laugh and no one takes you seriously. As long as you focus on your goals and believe in your vision – the mistakes can be made but you will keep learning and re-learning till the laughter die down”, she added.

On the theme of her brand 10th anniversary which was held recently, Attoh explained that the theme was inspired by the Greco-Roman period, which takes everyone down the 10 years memory lane of her organisation, laced with tenacity, hunger, doggedness, ambition, passion, patience, integrity and devotion. The high point of the anniversary was the Gala Night filled with loads of fun activities that include, a raffle draw, musical and dance performances, a Mirror Photobooth, Red carpet interviews and an Aerial loop dance performance On her Final word to those coming behind as eventpreneurs, Attoh says this.

“The road ahead of you is tough but you are tougher once you have the vision. Be innovative and think of solutions to problems. Do not just begin to do what already exists, think out of the box. You can become a better version of yourself. If we can get here and are still a work in progress, as budding entrepreneurs, you are probably the new lion-heart we need to take this industry to its next best height, keep going”, she said.