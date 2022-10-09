Guardiola Hails Haaland’s Influence on De Bruyne as City Maul Saints

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted yesterday that Erling Haaland is helping to bring the best out of Kevin de Bruyne after seeing the pair help his side beat Southampton 4-0 to move top of the Premier League.

Arsenal who are playing Liverpool this afternoon have the opportunity to regain the top spot with a win at the Emirates Stadium.

Haaland scored his 20th goal for City against Saints, while De Bruyne’s pass to set up Phil Foden means his stats are just as stellar, with nine assists in his first nine league games.

De Bruyne has already bettered the tally of eight league assists he made last season, and is well on his way towards breaking the record of 20 in a single campaign that he shares with Thierry Henry.

“Of course for a player like Kevin, and especially Kevin, having this threat, this guy (Haaland) who likes to run in behind with this pace, it helps him a lot,” Guardiola said.

“Kevin again created three or four chances (against Southampton), but he can play better. Today (Saturday) was not the best Kevin that we know, because he can put his mate in front of the keeper most of the time – but having players like Erling, Julian (Alvarez) or Phil, making movements in behind, it is so important to him.”

Elsewhere, Armando Broja scored his first Chelsea goal in a dominant 3-0 victory over a lacklustre Wolves, who remain without a permanent manager.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time but the Blues could have put the game out of sight long before then.

Christian Pulisic doubled the lead, playing a one-two with Mason Mount and sending the ball sailing past goalkeeper Jose Sa before Broja hammered into the bottom corner with his left foot late on.

The game marked Graham Potter’s first home Premier League victory as Chelsea boss.