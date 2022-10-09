Felabration 2022: Kukah, Kadaria, Others to Speak at Symposium

This year’s Felabration will kick off with the symposium on Monday, October 10. It will have Bishop Hassan Kukah, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, Kadaria Ahmed and Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as speakers. They will be tackling the topic ‘Election 2023, Action Time’ which will be moderated by Edmund Obilo.

The event, now in its 14th edition has grown over the years to becoming the much anticipated and traditional curtain raiser to the Felabration festive week.

Renowned guest speakers over the years include current Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Professor Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana SAN, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Professor PLO Lumumba, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Dele Farotimi, Tony Nnadi, Professor Sophie Oluwole, Dr Obi Ezekwesili, Chidi Odinkalu, Arikana Chihambori Quao, Donald Duke, Babajide Kolade Otitoju, Omoyele Sowore, and Bobi Wine.

