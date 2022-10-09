Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi in Her Shell as Tongues Wag over Her Whereabouts 

The Nigerian social media space is always an interesting place. You can count on finding toothless turtles and brisk-paced snails over there. More than that, it is an incredible space for all kinds of news: who is who, where is who, and what is who doing. In this short piece, the focus has been turned to Fatima, the daughter of Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and wife of Idris Ajimobi, son of the late Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi. According to those paying close attention to her, Fatima has disappeared and might be in a bind that is yet to be exposed.

Ordinarily speaking, she would have commented on any number of the many controversial issues that popped up in recent times, including her husband’s renewed foray into politics. However, nothing has been heard from her, prompting keyboard warriors and online in-laws to spin stories of where she is currently and what she is doing.

According to one side of the unsolicited welfare watchers, Fatima has decided to jet out of Nigeria, taking solace in the United Kingdom. This narrative holds that Fatima has some issues with the family, which is why she has not been sighted with her husband in recent times. Clearly, there is very little evidence to prove these insinuations.

The second side of the unsolicited welfare watchers claims that Fatima is very much around and is only lying low because she is besieged by family pressures. As such, she has more on her plate than the prospect of strutting around on campaign tiles and expecting things to change on her end.

In truth, nothing is certain and these stories are most likely fibs. But they are all very interesting explanations for why Fatima has taken to staying in her shell, which is clearly against her usually fiery personality.