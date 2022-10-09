Entrepreneur Extraordinaire, Adisa Aliu, Joins Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council 

Great things are on the horizon for Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, the Group CEO of Matrix Group, as well as the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC). According to recent reports, the two business giants have entered into a partnership after having satisfied the requirements they each set for themselves. By every indication, Aliu and his Matrix Group will have a stronger base from which to run their business operations, which is the same as saying that Matrix Group has levelled up and is no longer in the same league as its peers.

It has been a while since Aliu made a strong move in the business and entrepreneurial circles. Folks might have already begun to assume that the high-tier industrialist was taking a break from oil investments and asset procurement. Recent reports have now revealed that Aliu was only crouching so that he would spring up his Matrix Energy company, and reach a level worthy of the notice of the Global Advisory Council with CWEIC in tow.

It was CWEIC that announced Aliu’s partnership with the Global Advisory Council. For those who know nothing about the CWEIC, it is a non-profit organization with a vast web of connections. It has more than 50 Commonwealth member nations as partners and doubles that number of innovative businesses with which it runs a joint global venture.

Of course, those that are familiar with the successes of Aliu and his Matrix Energy Group will not be surprised that he was able to catch the global organisation’s attention. Since entering the limelight, Matrix Energy has grown to become one of the most accomplished indigenous oil companies in Nigeria. Its interest in petroleum-product marketing and distribution has shown it to be a radical and forward-moving company, no less than the big guys on the global front.

Indeed, this is a new level for Aliu. With the partnership, even greater things are on the horizon.