Encomiums as Oba Folarin Ogunsanwo Celebrates at 55 

The sleepy town of Ilara, Epe, Lagos radiates with joy last weekend as HRM Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo celebrated his 55th birthday with glamour and style.

The event was a displayed of royalty as the palace transformed with classy decorations. Friends, family, associates including dignitaries graced the occasion to honour the royal father.

The special guests include Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noimot Salako Oyedele and her husband, Mrs Olayinka Oladunjoye, Lady Doja Otedola HRM Oba Abduwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, & Olori, HRM Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, Olu of Ilaro, Representative of Oba of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, Chief Folarin Coker, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, Aremo Segun Oniru, HRM Oba Lateef Adams, Head of Ogboni in Nigeria, Chief Francis Meshioye, Oba Samsideen Kasali and HRM Oba Akeem Adeoriyomi Oyebo.

In his speech, the Olu of Ilaro wished the celebrant more fulfilling years on the throne and also prayed for more celebration of God’s goodness in his life.

In the same vein, the deputy governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele described the celebrant as a man of honour and great administrator. She thanked God for granting the Oba excellent health and prayed to God to shower him with more healthy years.

The royal event was compered by Gbenga Adeyinka and Ladega, guests at the event were entertained with good quality edibles and wonderful music performances by Laolu Gbenjo and Musiliu Haruna-Ishola.

Oba Ogunsanwo as a modern monarch is also a grassroots man. And if there is anything that delights his heart it is his presence amongst his subjects.

Born on September 23, 1967, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Oba Ogunsanwo read Economics from the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) and graduated at the age of 21. After his one-year mandatory youth service with Wema Bank Plc, he joined the Lagos State Civil Service in 1991 as an Inspector of Taxes Grade ll. He got to the top by becoming the Executive Chairman of the revenue agency.