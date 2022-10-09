Billionaire Businesswoman, Bola Shagaya, Gracefully Hits Her 63rd Year

Nigeria has indeed come a long way concerning the wealth and global status of her citizens. Today, with individuals like Bola Shagaya as trailblazers, nobody can look down on Nigeria or claim that the values of her children are feeble or useless. Moreover, with Shagaya and her peers growing older, wiser, and more experienced, the prospect of hope cannot be more tangible.

Great things are afoot in Kwara State and indeed all of Nigeria with Shagaya clocking 63. Celebrating her, many high-level Nigerians took to their social media handles to praise her many philanthropic deeds in recent times. Truly, compared to her, some of the most well-known 60-plus-year-olds are living a fairly unremarkable life.

For those that are familiar with the doings of Shagaya, it would come as no big deal that she has managed to sit on the stallion of prominence and fame for decades. Her legends continue to make the rounds, triggering much discussion regarding what her secret is. After all, it is not every individual that can rise from a humble background and reach for the stars.

If one were to ask Shagaya, she is sure to say that it was God’s grace that brought her thus far. And it was because there is nothing else that can effectively catapult an individual from the bottom of the ladder to the very top, regardless of their brains and diligence. And Shagaya has both of these qualities in abundance.

Even now, as she straddles different industries, from real estate to oil and gas to banking and so on, Shagaya is one of the most enigmatic personalities among high-tier society Nigerians. It is no wonder that she is widely acknowledged to be one of the richest African women. Thus, even at 63, her genius looks to be flourishing, her wisdom more robust, and her compassion even more far-reaching. A jewel indeed, that is what Shagaya is.