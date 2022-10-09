  • Sunday, 9th October, 2022

Big Brother Titans Calls for Auditions

Following the announcement of the new iteration of the Big Brother reality TV, ‘Big Brother Titans’ show at the MultiChoice Media Showcase in September, the company has opened calls for entries. The special season scheduled for next year will be a mix of Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi, thus, Nigerians and South Africans, aged 21 and above are eligible to participate.

Speaking about the fascinating twist of having a mash-up of BBNaija and BBMzansi, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said, “the long history of rich culture and talent shared by both countries will be brought to life through the Titan housemates in one house. I can only imagine the explosion of drama and intrigue that will ensue. So, imagine ‘Afrobeats’ meeting ‘Amapiano’; imagine the food and everything else that will be showcased; we think this will be quite exciting. We are excited about the special big brother season, and we will reveal more details at the right time sometime next year.”

The auditions are still ongoing.

