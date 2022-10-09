Aregbesola is ‘Back Home’

Even in the face of contradictory interests, brothers can be brothers and men can be men. Between All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his erstwhile pal, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, there is a lot of history. Despite this sea of good times and bad times, the past year has been a trial for their friendship to the point that it turned into animosity. But that was the past. Based on recent events, it is clear that Tinubu and Aregbesola have settled their differences and things are back on track.

On the journey to Nigeria’s 2023 elections, the main political parties are having to deal with a lot of issues, both internal and external. However, it seems that APC is pulling ahead because it has managed to reconcile some of its factions and recovered the full loyalty of one of the strongest political influencers in the Southwest, Aregbesola.

Aregbesola was one of those who participated in Tinubu’s recent strategy meeting in Abuja. With Senator AbdulFatai Omotayo Buhari, Senator Ajibola Basiru, and Dr Yunus Akintunde playing the role of mediators, it did not take too long for Aregbesola and Tinubu to let go of the past and join hands in preparation for the forthcoming election.

The issue between the two political titans came about because of gubernatorial succession. It is believed that Tinubu supported someone other than Aregbesola’s choice for the position of Osun State Governor not so long ago. And that person won, inadvertently reducing Aregbesola’s influence in Osun to that of a drum sounding without anybody dancing to it.

But all that is past now. Once again, the brothers have united and are now ready to take the presidential trophy home. Perhaps it will be as they anticipate, perhaps not. But time will tell. Still, it is something that they were able to reconcile and that Aregbesola is back where he belongs.