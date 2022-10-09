APC Inaugurates Women Presidential Campaign Team Monday

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Monday kick off its campaigns with the inauguration of APC Women Presidential Campaign Team.

First Lady, Aisha Buhari was last week announced as the grand patron of the women’s wing of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Team.

The wife of the Presidential Candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, a three-term senator representing Lagos Central and the wife of vice presidential candidate, Nana Shettima, will serve as chairman and co-Chairman respectively.

The organising committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team, said the formal inauguration of members of its various committees will hold at the Presidential Villa.

Sources within the party said the women’s campaign team will enjoy a degree of autonomy and organise its own programmes, and that there would be activities at the national, zonal and state levels.

“Efforts are also reportedly ongoing to rally the thousands of women-focused support groups affiliated with the APC for a nationwide mass mobilisation project,” a party source said.

The announcement of the women’s campaign team has drawn positive reactions from across the country.





The APC’s women’s campaign team, comprising over 1,200 women drawn from across the country, further bolsters the party’s gender-sensitive credentials as the APC is also the only major political party to have a female gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election cycle.