  • Sunday, 9th October, 2022

Abike Dabiri: Inspiring World of Diaspora Commission Chairman at 60

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

People who insist that the future is in the hands of the young have most likely failed to consider the fact that people like Abike Dabiri-Erewa are still very much around. Even though time is gradually leaving its traces on their identities, such people will continue to gild their doings until they are truly and completely spent. At 60, one can only say that Dabiri-Erewa is not close to emptying her treasure chest of talent, passion, and diligence.

On October 10, 2022, Dabiri-Erewa marked her 60th year on the earth. Because of her identity and status, she was celebrated by virtually every high-tier Nigerian within and outside the country. After all, the sphere of influence and contribution of the Amazon is not and has never been limited to any one area. Instead, even as she celebrated 60 years of life, Dabiri-Erewa got to understand the true extent of her contributions to the lives of others around her.

Many people have made a name for themselves in the area of philanthropy, understanding that helping other people is a duty that is divine in origin. For Dabiri-Erewa, philanthropy is incomplete outside corporate efforts. Thus, she has always committed the best of herself in shouldering the responsibility of helping Nigerians, especially those in the diaspora.

Even at 60, many diplomats from other nations refer to her as a lioness. That is not surprising considering how Dabiri-Erewa has helped to watch over Nigerians abroad as the CEO of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). In fact, almost nobody remembers how these Nigerians went about their daily endeavours before Dabiri-Erewa came into the picture. That is how single-handedly and successfully Dabiri-Erewa discharged her duties.

At 60, Dabiri-Erewa is an inspiration to all people, male or female. Her commitment is only overshadowed by her vision for the future. But more is yet to come, that much is clear.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.