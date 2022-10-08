Soólè,  Becoming Abi, others Coming to Netflix

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Streaming giant, Netflix is set to thrill fans with lots of exhilarating content, ranging from local titles like Soólè to the much anticipated Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, this October. In a statement, the top streaming platform revealed that it would be releasing originals that cut across multiple genres this month.

Soólè leads the pack of local titles, making its grand entrance on October 14. It tells the story of a group of eccentric strangers who are caught in a cat-and-mouse game with dangerous criminals while travelling from Lagos to Enugu. However, that’s not where the excitement of October ends.

Movie watchers can also sit back and gear themselves for some well-deserved fun with some interesting local titles like Dwindle, Lockdown, Omo Ghetto: The Saga and Osuofia in London continuing their unending streak of entertainment. Fans will be excited to know that there’s more to the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his 17 murders.

And they’ll get to see it all in Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. Fan favorite reality show, Love Is Blind is also making a comeback with its third season. In the series, men and women put the power of blind love to the test after courting through the walls of private pods.

The streamer also revealed that branded titles are making their way to the platform this October month. Subscribers can expect Togo on the 5th of October. The Netflix original tells the story of a man who looks after cars parked on his turf and must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.

Viewers will get to enjoy the incredible world of science fiction with Glitch also this month, as it follows the life of a young woman who joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend’s sudden disappearance and stumbles into a wild conspiracy. There’s also something in store for lovers of a good documentary with I Am a Stalker.