Shade Oshoba Rebirths Career with ‘Kikida’ Concert

Oluchi Chibuzor

Barring any further delay, the much-anticipated musical concert of Shade Oshoba, a praise and worship leader is set to hold Sunday, 9th of October, 2022 at the Oranmiyan Hall, Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja. The concert which is themed “Kikidá Bountiful Praise Concert’, will feature other fellow gospel artistes like Pastor Kunke Ajayi, Dami and Bukky Bekes, Raphael Olatunji, BeeJay Sax, Odunayo Aboderin and Foluke Omodara.

Speaking about the show in Lagos, recently, the winner of the Applause Achievers’ Awards, Best Discovery 2016, Oshoba said she had waited a long time for the concert to rebirth her musical career. “Kikida Concert is my debut music concert. I have waited this long to hear God give me directions on how to go about my first concert and I can say Kikida was birthed out of the passion to praise God in an unusual way because he had also, one way or the other, been good to humanity in different ways.

Over the years, she has been described as naturally imbued with the unflinching passion for the restoration of hope of the broken hearted through soul lifting songs. Having started her musical career in a small church in Abeokuta in 1998, where she was appointed a worship leader, she later co- founded ‘The Celebrity Band’, in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

She noted, “The band was distinguished for unique and outstanding music performances in churches, wedding ceremonies and other occasions.”

On her journey is far, the Industrial and Labour Relations graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun, said: “I became a professional in 2002 and has four albums to the glory of God. I have been privileged to perform on stage alongside top Nigerian artistes like Nathaniel Bassey, Mike Abdul, Tope Alabi and Frank Edwards to mention but a few.”

Since being nominated for TAVA Awards and Gospel Mega Awards, Oshoba became the delight of gospel music lovers and sought after for glory-filled performances in churches, wedding ceremonies, parties, events and concerts.