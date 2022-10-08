  • Saturday, 8th October, 2022

Ozee B Releases ‘Ex Man’

Nigerian/Canadian artiste Ozee B has released a new single “Ex Man,” for the enjoyment of music lovers. “Ex Man” is a love-themed heart break anthem in which the musician talks about his ex who left him for someone else. This mid-tempo song is one that’s definitely an anthem for heartbroken people.

Ozee B started as a sound engineer from the earlier years of his career in 2012-2014. Through mixing and mastering music for many Afro Pop, Afrobeats, and Reggae artistes, he found the undying passion to create his own music with his own type of stream. His inspiration was not just the desire but his natural love for good music and sound. As a Nigerian from Benin-Edo State; he felt the need to captivate a bit of his dialect in his music and give it a stamp of his own.

From the release of his first single, he has been able to perform on so many shows outside Nigeria and opened up for artistes such as Flavour, Davido, and Olamide. Ozee B is currently signed to Ruffnodd Entertainment managed by the pioneer Afrobeat music legend Executive producer Ayo Jos-Ogbebor in Toronto, Canada.

