Niniola Seals Deal with Diddy

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Lovers of Afrobeats are having it good as the genre gets a record that is expected to further its international ascension. Thanks to Nigerian Afrobeats star, Niniola Apata (Niniola) who recently sealed a new collaboration with American singer and music mogul Diddy, real name Sean Combs.

Niniola secured the music collaboration with Diddy four years after she sent him a message expressing her desire to work with him; a mix of fate and talent. An excited Niniola took to her Instagram page to share a video of her phone conversation with Diddy, who spoke about how he wanted them to work on the project. In the video, Diddy stated that he had wanted to make an African remix for one of his songs and someone on his team recommended Niniola.

Diddy revealed that he went to DM the Nigerian queen of Afro-House only to find that she had earlier sent him a message in 2018 stating her wish to one day work with him.

“Dreams do come through” Niniola captioned the video that reveals another milestone for the 2-time joint-Grammy nominee. According to Diddy: “I want you to do it all and send it to me one time when you feel like I’ve given this song my all cause it’s our song. This is what you manifested a long time ago.”

He said: “I was looking for somebody to be on the Afrobeats remix and Spinalk told me about her. I go to message her then I see that you sent me a message…2018 saying I want to work with you one day but I’m calling her saying I want to work with her.” The American music icon continues his connection with Nigerian music stars. Diddy has been seen vibing with Nigerian stars like Tiwa Savage.

In 2020, Diddy served as executive producer on Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning ‘Twice As Tall’ album. Since then, he has maintained a close connection with Nigerian music and restated his desire to keep collaborating with Nigerian creatives. His chat with the ‘Maradona’ crooner is his latest effort. Fans can expect that the result of the duet will be a sensational record that is expected to further Afrobeats’ international ascension.