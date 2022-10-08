 ‘My Bad Skin’ TV Host, Craythorne to Speak at Annomo Health Webinars. 

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Renowned Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Emma Craythorne will speak at the upcoming skin care webinar organised by Annomo Health in partnership with One Welbeck Hospital in London, UK.

The free webinar with the theme: “Skin Whitening and Cancer Risk” is scheduled to hold on the Thursday, 20th October, 2022 by 19:00pm BST UK, 14:00 EST.

Annomo Health, a premium healthcare concierge service is a health-based outfit that initiated a free virtual webinar which started earlier in the year. The first edition held on 5th September, 2022 focused on Weight Loss Surgery which was closely followed by the second edition that dwelt on Kidney Failure on the 29th September, 2022 and then, ‘Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) version held 6th October, 2022.

Announcing their decision to host the webinar, Chief Executive Officer of Annomo Health, Dr Chichi Menakaya stated that, the public and health workers will have a great opportunity to speak with one of the leading dermatologists in the UK, Dr Emma Craythorne during the webinar.

Dr Craythorne is the star of “My Bad Skin”, UK’s most subscribed TV show on skin care that has been featured successfully for many years in the UK.

She is regular on Discovery+, Amazon prime, TLC TV show and you tube.

According to Dr Menakaya, the aim of the webinar is to critically address the grey areas concerning the increased incidence of skin bleaching and bring to light associated risks especially cancer and above all discuss measures on how to maintain a healthy and flawless skin.

“We are taking it one health concern after the other. We have discussed issues that have to do with weight loss, kidney disease, BBL in our past webinars. This time we are presenting a well experienced and most sort after dermatologist to speak on skin care”.

“I encourage the general public to join this free event. Time is 19:00pm UK time “, Menakaya added.

She therefore, urged medical professionals, patients and the general public to be part of the webinar.

Dr. Chichi Menakaya is an award winning UK based Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon. She sits atop Annomo Health which provides a personalised patient pathways for clients seeking international healthcare worldwide with top medical hospitals and specialists while offering a luxury lifestyle concierge.

The Annomo Health CEO who grew under the tutelage of her father and a former Minister of Health under President Obasanjo, Dr. Timothy Ndubisi Menakaya said she created Annomo with the aim to offer health services that connects the best doctors or hospitals in a saturated healthcare market to the client based on experience, competency, efficacy, quality and at same time luxury.