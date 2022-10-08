Middlechase Launches Omalicha 

Stakeholders in the real estate sector convened for the official launch of Omalicha at a colourful event that was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos recently.

Omalicha is a product created by the real estate company Middlechase Property Limited to encourage and assist women from different socioeconomic backgrounds to acquire a portion of the real estate share.

“Omalicha is a movement for empowering women for financial freedom, building assets for women to be able to enjoy, and not just only enjoy but to build prosperity for the home,” CEO Middlechase Property Limited, Chudi Kalu said.

“When the team came up with the Omalicha concept, I felt it was enriching and would solve a lot of problems women face in property acquisition, but not because we wanted to create a package to separate women from men but to ensure that women are secured and that the prosperity of every family is ensured by the product. Put simply, It is a celebration of women,” he added.

According to Group CEO, Arkbridge Integrated Limited, Junadia Edim, Middlechase leveraged its over 10 years of experience in the sector to curate Omalicha to provide systems that enable women with flexible payment plans, serve as a platform for networking, as well as providing travel incentives.

In marking the launch, Middlechase rewarded women who took part in its Omalicha headgear challenge, one which involved replicating the brand’s logo, with cash prizes. A winner was selected from the online and offline versions of the competition, with each person receiving the sum of N100,000. Other participants received consolation cash prizes between N50,000 and N30,000.

The event that could be best described as having a celebratory ambience had the likes of comedian and film producer Owen Gee; and Founder, SheCan Nigeria, Ezinne Ezeani in attendance.