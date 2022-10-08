Media North vs South: Dele Alake Replies

Femi Akintunde-Johnson

As we were saying, last time…

The following article is a follow-up to that of the last edition titled “North vs South: Has the Media War Ended?”… What we observed in that piece was a dialectal feast served by the publisher of the defunct Kaduna-based newspaper, Today, essentially eviscerating his southern counterparts for professional misconduct. Today, we present the conclusion, and fervent response of the chief guest at the ‘feast’, Dele Alake, former Lagos commissioner for information and strategy, and who is still in the media vanguard of current electioneering hustings. Here we go:

“Before Coomassie could receive an ‘Amen’ for his prayer, and even before the ovation that greeted the speech died down, a methodical and suave Dele Alake rose to correct the “irony of history”. He launched, extempore, into his arsenal, matching barbs for barbs in defense of “a section of the press” and his much villified boss.

“I must emphasise that it has only been the radical progressive wing of the press that has got us this far, not the retrogressive conservative wing of the press. We have so many examples to drive home this point. Even without going far back in history, let us take the last five years or the last ten years of our history. The radical progressive wing of the press situated accidentally, this is an historical accident, in the Western part of the country which has a history of political liberalism, high percentage of literacy, political tolerance and all the ingredients for libertarian attitude or disposition. This radical progressive wing of the press naturally evolved when you have all these variables on the ground. And it has been this wing of the press that has been relentless in the pursuit of democratic ideals in our nation.

“Now, when I hear some of those who were hand in gloves with our erstwhile oppressors, the dictators in the society… Those who stopped at nothing to reduce the values of decency, the value of democracy, now coming to face us, to moralise, to pontificate and preach to us the values of democracy, I restrain myself from going bunkers. Because it is an irony of (fate). It is an irony of history that those we saw in the past, a couple of years ago, joining those who were hell bent on dismembering this country through oppressive policy, brigandage, sheer thuggery, sheer governance by intrigues and by double standard, coming to us to pontificate…

“One thing is sure; that the press, in this nascent democracy cannot effectively perform its assigned (role) without the suppon of all of us in this gathering. Without the support of the people out there, and I am not going to advocate for a blanket support for the press. I am going to advocate for a specific support for the press, and that wing of the press that has borne the brunt of our democratic struggle. That really bore the weight, that suffered untold hardship, harassment, intimidation, even assassination. I want us all to support this wing of the press, because there lies our salvation. And believe me sincerely, I am talking from experience and I was one of them. We went underground, practised underground. We were driven out of the country. Our media houses were shut down. And some of us were also somewhere else coordinating, assisting those of our political activists who were scattered in various detention centres all over the country, specifically at Alagbon there. And most importantly, even our executive governor of the state, Bola Tinubu.

“He was in the vanguard of democratic struggle. He paid dearly for it. His house was fire bombed several times. He was arrested and detained at Alagbon . I was one of those who smuggled information to him at Alagbon. And from inside Alagbon he was also coordinating activities of pro-democracy groups from outside.

“Now some people somewhere who were stoking the embers of disunity, of oppression, of intimidation, now would come to tell us that Bola Tinubu is unfit to rule. That he does not have certificates. Where were these moralists when Abacha trampled upon our rights? Where were these advocates and apostles of human rights and democracy? I remember vividly well when the June 12 election was annulled in 1993, somebody, a businessman, collected a huge sum of money, went to CNN and justified the annulment, rationalised the annulment. This same man came back with his loot and established a newspaper that you are patronising. And this same mercenary is still doing his own job, hand in gloves, with those who are hell bent on destabilising this nascent democracy….”

Much to the consternation of the capacity audience in the Greetings Hall of Yoruba Tennis Club, Alake went on for several minutes, lustily working himself up to differentiate between the ‘crime’ of Salisu Buhari and the ‘mistake’ of Bola Tinubu.

The forum’s chairman, Alhaji Alade Odunewu, chairman of the Nigerian Press Council, retorted jocularly that since Alake had taken his “brief remark” to a full lecture, the club would in future invite him for the second part of his diatribe.

Other guests at the well-heeded event included Chief Folarin Coker, Dr. Bode Olajumoke, Dr. Yomi Finnih (chairman of Yoruba Tennis Club), Prof. B. O. Okuwobi, Mr. Jide Fashina-Thomas, Mr. Toye Akiode (ex-Editor of Vanguard), among others. Two other guest speakers, Mr. Nosa Igiebor and Femi Ojudu were absent.”

End of story. May the campaigns gather steam.

BY THE WAY…

NEWS: PDP Crisis Deepens as Wike, Loyalists Pull Out of Atiku’s Campaign – ThisDay

My POINT: Why are our people fond of hiding behind one finger? Is there a crisis of consensus in PDP?

Their APC colleagues would interject heartily: “Hehehehe…e full dia ground o”.

PDP-ists would likely answer: “It’s no big deal, we’ll soon settle it. God go shame our enemy”.

It’s now the fourth month after the PDP presidential convention…and the campaign period is upon us – yet the man who claims the title of “Unifier of Nigeria” is dancing ‘palongo’ all over the place, unable to unify the southern section of his political party!

Hello, Bros Atiku, here’s a piece of advice from Yoruba witticism, which you can apply muscle to, for your own benefit: “We sometimes call the mad man our brother, so we can find a way to pass…”. Just ‘hug’ your internal opposition, and make some compromises… So you can put your irons in one anvil. This is getting too “enough-is-enough”. We want a credible, serious-minded contest for the next presidency – no excuses and mudslinging.

By the way, wisdom is mightier than raw strength – na our people say so.