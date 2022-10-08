Man City vs Southampton, Milan vs Juventus Live on DStv, GOtv

Defending champions, Manchester City will continue its title defence against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium, this weekend, for matchday 10 of the English Premier League 2022/23 season.

The game will be live on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and GO Football (GOtv channel 31) at 3:00pm today.

Nigerian midfielder, Joe Aribo will be hoping to lead his Southampton teammates to a surprise victory against the defending champions at the Etihad and hopefully add to his goal tally for the season.

The La Liga promises to be exciting this weekend as the race for the top gets hotter. Defending champion, Real Madrid, will pay a visit to Getafe this weekend. They will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s draw with Osasuna. The Saturday night game will be live on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32) at 8:00pm

Barcelona overtook Real Madrid at the top of the table last week and they will have to overcome a tough test from Celta Vigo to retain their position on Sunday. The game will be live on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32) at 8:00pm.

This weekend in the Serie A brings a thrilling challenge between reigning champions AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro.

Victory for the Nerazzurri could see them sneak into the top four, while the visiting Old Ladies will be hoping to salvage a campaign that has started on a wrong note by securing a surprising victory in Milan. The match will be broadcast onGO Select 1 (GOtv channel 33) today at 4:50pm.