Liverpool Try Arsenal for Size at the Emirate

Not many would have expected that after eight matches Arsenal would be sitting top of the Premier League table, but against all odds, the Gunners have surprised every doubting Thomas. After deservedly getting the better of Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby last weekend, Mikel Arteta’s men would be facing another big test on Sunday as they come against a Liverpool side that is yet to find their right form this season but could not be written off on a big occasion like tomorrow’s game at the Emirate

League leaders, Arsenal will be looking to make it eight wins from nine matches when they take on Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, are aiming to return to winning ways having drawn their last two league matches.

While Arsenal’s expectations undoubtedly raised after acquiring Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from champions, Manchester City in the summer transfer window, even the most ardent Gunners fan may not have predicted such a fast start to the campaign from their side.

Mikel Arteta’s side preserved their status at the top of the Premier League by beating their fiercest rivals, Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the North London derby last weekend, with Jesus, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka each on the scoresheet.

Emerson Royal’s straight red card for a cynical challenge on Gaabriel Martinelli moments after the hour mark undoubtedly helped Arsenal ease to their victory, but they were the better side throughout and on current form look set for their first title challenge in several seasons.

Liverpool, of course, are the only team who have managed to keep pace with Per Guadiola’s Man City in recent times, making Sunday’s clash an extremely exciting and potentially telling one in terms of anticipating how the rest of the season may unfold.

The Gunners extended their winning run in all competitions at home to eight matches by beating Bodo/Glimt 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday evening. If they can make it nine in a row on Sunday and keep ahead of Man City at the top of the table in the process, then what previously seemed to be wild dreams may become perceived as more realistic ambitions.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are suffering their poorest start to a season in several years, with Jurgen Klopp’s side heading into Sunday’s meeting 11 points behind their forthcoming opponents (albeit with one game in hand).

After taking just two points from their opening three games, the Merseysiders looked to have turned a corner with successive home wins against Bournemouth and Newcastle United, but they have since been held by Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds showed great character to turn around a 2-0 deficit against the Seagulls at Anfield last weekend to lead 3-2 in the second half, with Roberto Firmino bagging a brace either side of half-time, but an inspired Leandro Trossard was not to be stopped on the day as the Belgian sealed his hat-trick – and snatched a point for his side – with only seven minutes of normal time remaining.

Klopp switched to a more attacking formation against Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday, with four attackers starting in front of Thiago Alcantara and club captain Jordan Henderson as a midfield pairing. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick and Mohamed Salah’s penalty ultimately downed last season’s Europa League runners-up in a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Whether the German feels his side are capable of visiting an in-form Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium with such a bold system remains to be seen, especially as it is surely a must not lose game if they are to harbour any realistic hopes of winning the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City could momentarily climb to the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Southampton to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

The Citizens currently sit in second place and only one point behind leaders Arsenal, – who face Liverpool on Sunday, while the Saints are just one point above the relegation zone in 16th place.

Man City extended their winning streak in all competitions to five matches with a comfortable 5-0 victory at home against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

There were no prizes for guessing who broke the deadlock at the Etihad, as Erling Braut Haaland found the net after just seven minutes before adding a second shortly after the half-hour mark, taking his remarkable goal tally for the season to 19 after just 11 games in all tournaments.

An own goal put City three in front at the break, before goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez helped the hosts cruise to victory and maintain their perfect start in Group G. A win in the reverse fixture against Copenhagen next week would secure their place in the knockout rounds.

Pep Guardiola’s side return to Premier League action today and they are the only team in the division who remain unbeaten from the opening eight matches this term. Understandably, the Citizens are in buoyant mood, but they will be wary of the threat that their next opponents Southampton are likely to pose.

City dropped points in both top-flight encounters against the Saints last season, playing out a rare goalless draw on home soil in September 2021 before drawing 1-1 at St Mary’s in January. The Citizens did, however, secure a 4-1 FA Cup victory at St Mary’s in March.

Since losing 3-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in February, Guardiola’s men have put together a 15-game unbeaten run at the Etihad in all competitions, scoring an impressive 54 goals in the process, and they will be strong favourites to extend this run today against a Southampton side struggling for form.

Summer signing Joe Aribo put the Saints in front four minutes after half time, but their lead was short-lived as Conor Coady equalised just three minutes later before Dwight McNeil put the Toffees in front in the 54th minute. Only Arsenal and Man City had as many shots as Southampton (22) in last weekend’s round of fixtures, but the Saints lacked a cutting edge in the final third and came away from St Mary’s empty handed.

The aim for Hasenhuttl and co is to return to winning ways quickly as they bid to avoid slipping into the relegation zone, but their chances of success today are slim considering both their opponents and form on the road.

Southampton have failed to win any of their last 11 Premier League visits to the Etihad since a 3-1 victory back in April 2004, while they have only ever won two of their 45 away league matches against reigning top-flight champions.

Clean sheets away from home have also been hard to come by for the Saints, as they have conceded in each of their last 18 Premier League matches on the road, both the longest current run and the club’s longest ever run in the division.

Last season’s goalless draw at the Etihad will at least instil some belief in the Southampton squad, and another resilient defensive display is required if they are to somehow keep Haaland and co quiet in front of goal.