Kia K8 Embodies High-tech, Modern, Innovative Sedan

Bennett Oghifo

The Kia K8 combines cutting-edge innovation and dynamic performance to establish new benchmarks for premium quality in the sedan segment.

Further demonstrating the recent rejuvenation of the brand, the K8 offers progressive and refined driving performance, a cutting-edge Advanced Driver Assistance System, and a contemporary and clean interior space that provides the driver and passengers with a first-class lounge experience.

The K8 will be available in Nigeria on request, and advance bookings are currently open both online and across Kia showrooms nationwide.

Engineering at the core

K8’s sleek style is matched with refined powertrains and driving performance

The K8’s four powertrains have all been developed to offer refined, smooth power delivery while improving fuel economy and reducing emissions (powertrain options may vary by country).

A state-of-the-art 3.5-liter Smartstream powertrain is offered in two power and fuel guises: a GDI (gasoline direct injection) derivative with 300 ps and 36.6 kgf.m (359 Nm) torque, and an LPI (liquid propane injection) stablemate with 240 ps with 32.0 kgf.m (314 Nm) torque.

A 2.5-liter GDI engine is also available, delivering 198 ps and 25.3 kgf.m (248 Nm) torque. Like the Smartstream powertrain, the 2.5 four-cylinder features GDI and MPI dual injection technology to realize optimized fuel injection across all operating conditions. A smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, designed and developed in-house, accompanies the 2.5 GDI engine and the 3.5 GDI and LPI Smartstream derivatives.

Adding to the sense of refinement, the K8 has been developed to offer minimal NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness), employing reinforced sound packaging materials including a triple sealing solution to the doors that dramatically reduces unwanted noises coming from the outside. Vibration levels are kept to a minimum thanks in part to a new vibration damper.

Progressive and modern space

An automotive lounge that fuses nature with technology and luxury with comfort

Every element of the K8 interior has been designed with high-end luxury in mind, serving to elevate the senses of the driver and passengers.

Named the Ergo Motion Seat, the leading-edge driver’s seat has a ‘comfort stretching’ mode that individually controls the air pockets of the hip and backrest areas of the seat, creating the effect of stretching while sitting down.

There is also a ‘smart support’ function that tenses the seat against the body of the driver, creating a unison and helping to inspire total driving confidence. The ‘smart support’ function of the seat is activated when the K8 engages sports driving mode or when the car exceeds 130 km/h. It lowers the height of the hip area of the seat and strengthens the support to the side bolsters. A third innovative mode – ‘posture assistance’ – adjusts the air pouches located around the hip and back areas of the seat when driving for more than one hour to provide a sumptuous seating position.

Interior tech

Advanced connectivity, infotainment, and sound quality

A contemporary panoramic curved display links a 12-inch digital cluster and a 12-inch infotainment system, bringing together the K8’s advanced connectivity and infotainment technology for all inside the sports sedan. This curved display – a first for Kia – is clean, ultra-modern, and easy to use, giving the K8 an effective minimalist-meets-simplicity tech style.

The K8 is the first-ever Kia vehicle to feature an industry-leading sound system from Meridian Audio. The 14-speaker premium sound system from the world-renowned British audio pioneer makes use of advanced materials and next-generation innovations to enable the very highest levels of sound quality tuned specifically for the interior of the vehicle. The system includes a titanium dome vibration plate tweeter that helps to minimize sound distortion and natural wood fiber dresses the vibration plate that is part of the door speaker, adding to the natural and organic ambience of the K8 cabin.

This next-generation head-up display unit clearly visualizes essential data for the driver in their eyeline, including Advanced Driver Assistance System, navigation information, and the current speed.

Advanced Driver Assistance System

K8 combines leading ADAS technologies

Kia’s renowned Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) reduces hazards, fully protecting occupants and other road users on every journey. As part of its ADAS package, the K8 features Kia’s highly acclaimed Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), which helps avoid collisions with objects in front of the vehicle while driving. If the preceding vehicle suddenly slows down, or if a forward collision risk is detected, such as a stopped vehicle, a pedestrian, or a cyclist in front of the K8, FCA provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision increases, FCA automatically assists with the emergency braking of the vehicle.