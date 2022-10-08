  • Saturday, 8th October, 2022

German Clásico, Man City vs Southampton Live on StarTimes

Sport | 1 hour ago

This weekend promises to be hot for sports lovers on StarTimes because top fixtures across Europe will be aired live on StarTimes sports channels.

Starting with the English Premier League. Manchester City will face Southampton live on Sporty TV channel on StarTimes at 3 pm.

The reigning champions of England look to continue their dominant start to the season when they host Southampton at the Etihad Stadium today.

Sporty TV is available to all active StarTimes users as well as on the StarTimes-ON mobile app

Manchester City are coming off a stunning victory at last week’s derby, where they dominated Manchester United 6-3. Meanwhile, Southampton’s losing streak extended to three games after suffering a 2-1 loss to Everton last weekend.

The two teams sit on opposite sides of the table heading into today’s game. City now sit just one point behind Arsenal for the top spot on the table, while Southampton are merely sitting above relegation by only two points.

Immediately after the EPL match comes the German Clásico between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

The match will air live on StarTimes World Football Channel at 5:30 pm. World Football channel is on Classic and Super bouquet.

As both teams meet in Der Klassiker this weekend, it’s an unusual sight to see neither team in the top two, especially Bayern.

The Bavarians have had a terrible run of form, which saw them slip to fifth but a win over Bayer Leverkusen saw the Rekordmeister go up to third, where they sit now. On the other hand, Die Schwarzgelben have been very unpredictable, so no one knows their odds coming into this game.

Regardless of the Black and Yellow’s erratic form, former Bayern midfielder and pundit Lothar Matthäus still thinks Dortmund packs a punch and has the goods to upset Bayern.

