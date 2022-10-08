FG Introduces Reward System to Keep Best Brains in Civil Service

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, has disclosed that the federal government instituted a mechanism to ensure that hardworking and committed civil servants are fairly and timely appreciated and rewarded while serving.

She disclosed this yesterday at the 2022 maiden edition of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation’s Recognition and Award Ceremony in Abuja.

She said the policy was conceived with the objectives of improving productivity as well as attracting, nurturing and retaining the best employees within the service.

She acknowledged that civil servants are the pillars of national development while reiterating the words of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that “the Civil Service must not be seen as a dumping ground for job seekers but must attract the best and the brightest, who will contribute fresh ideas and show a determination to solve our socio-economic problems.”

She added that the commitment towards ensuring that government initiatives are sustained in the spirit of rewarding and recognising excellence, innovation and dedication in the civil service, as a motivated and efficient workforce, is now fully entrenched.

While congratulating the awardees for their outstanding performances and dedication to duty, she challenged them to work harder because saying the reward for hard work is more work.

The Head of Service further promised that more incentives and enabling environment will be provided for civil servants to facilitate the efficient and effective discharge of their duties.

“You must not fail to also realise that this recognition entrusts a lot of responsibility on you as ambassadors of change to transform the Service, in accordance with its vision of building a world class institution,” she said.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Alhaji Ibrahim Yusufu, said that the Recognition and Award, which was being institutionalised as a yearly event in the Federal Civil Service was meant to motivate the staff to work much harder.

He said the OHCSF chose the special occasion as the best medium and a unique opportunity to recognise, acknowledge and celebrate deserving staff for their resilience, hard-work, dedication and commitment to duty.

Twenty workers were rewarded as officers with exceptional qualities, 15 in the senior category and five in the junior.