Enters Season 3 of ‘The Gang Reality Show’ 

Breeze Production, organisers of The Gang Reality Show, a talent hunt and reality game, is gearing up for the third edition with the theme, “The Ballers Vibes”. It’s social media handle @thegangrealityshow is buzzing already. 

Contestants have an opportunity to entertain a global audience with their creativities. The Gang Reality Show is a 30-day TV programme which will air on Dstv and Gotv and is open to Nigerians age 18 from different socio-cultural backgrounds.

“30 Days of luxury celebrity living while in The Gang House, activities and lifestyle of gang-mates will be aired on TV and Online platforms daily to sell each gang-mate lifestyle and influence to fans and brands,” the organisers noted. 

The show is a 21-Gang-mate celebrity apprentice programme where gang-mates are mentored by noteworthy role models, celebrities and influencers to become celebrity personalities. The show group gang-mates together to become ‘The Gang’, The best Gang-mate wins the show. The maiden season saw the emergence of Ilikwu Christiana Odinaka as winner in season 1. While Ezeh Chinecherem Innocent emerged winner in season 2. 

This new season of the TV show offers mouth-watering prizes and lots of benefits to participants. In The Gang Reality television show, the winner takes it all! This could be your chance to be famous. According to the organisers, “The winner goes home with a car, a cash prize, an all-expense-trip to Dubai, plus a feature in a Nollywood movie.” 

“We hope you are getting ready for the new season of The Gang Reality Show. With two seasons already, ‘Paparazzi Edition’ and ‘Baddest Cruise’, the vibes of the third season will soon be upon us.  Get your fans and followers ready to vote for you to be the winner,” said the organisers.

