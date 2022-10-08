  • Saturday, 8th October, 2022

Buhari: We”ll Use Technology to Tap Seabed Resources 

Deji  Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that Nigeria has strategic mineral resources in its seabed, which will be exploited through adequate deployment of technology.

The President spoke yesterday at State House, Abuja, while playing host to Secretary General of the International Seabed Authority, Mr. Michael Lodge, who was attending a workshop on Africa Deep Sea Resources in Abuja.

According to him, resources would be deployed, and studies done, believing it would be worth the while.

The President also used the forum to applaud the Nigerian Navy for its role in protecting the country’s maritime domain, urging it to “continue to guard us jealously.”

Earlier in his speech, Mr. Lodge thanked Nigeria for hosting the international workshop, and lauded the country for the leadership it provides on the African continent.

He encouraged the country to explore her deep seabed resources “to support the blue economy,” and pledged solidarity with Nigeria during his administration as the Secretary General.

