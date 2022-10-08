2022 Miss Africa Pageant To Hold In Turkey

Oluchi Chibuzor

The 2022 edition of Miss Africa cultural heritage and beauty pageant, an initiative geared towards promoting peaceful co-existence among Black origins and women empowerment, is set to hold in the heart of Esenyurt, Turkey.

This was disclosed recently by the Founder and CEO, Blackk Beat Music, Onyeachom Stephen Okechukwu during an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

According to him, the grand finale of the pageant will be held on the 11th October 2022, in which one beauty queen will be crowned, representing the beauty, heritage and long-standing pastime of Africa.

He explained that the Queen will champion the campaign for peace and national integration, as well as women and children empowerment, in line with the mandate of the foundation.

“We need to spread the message of peace and unity among Africans, especially those in the diaspora, as we are the representative of Africa across the shores.This year’s event promises to be fun and memorable because there was a year break, due to the COVID restrictions in the last couple of years. We are coming back and better this time, and we promise to connect to the rest of Africa on this one. Social media shall be buzzing across Africa and they watch our models display the pride of Africa from the beautiful city of Esenyurt in Turkey.”

However, the organizers of the annual Miss Africa noted that interested candidates were also expected to have values that align with that of the organization.

According to him, “Miss Africa is open to beautiful young African women from all parts of the country, between the ages of 18 and 25. This year, we have worked very hard to eliminate the barriers to contesting, including the continued suspension of the registration fee and the elimination of regional auditions. Top Turkey based Nigerian artist Aero Y is set to storm the stage, and multitalented Bris Mawanda.”

“While this is partly in response to the global public health crisis, it is also to ensure that contestants from 36 regions within the continent are represented. The empowerment of women and the underprivileged is a cardinal aspect of our vision as a foundation over these years, and this will be passionately pursued along with the emerging queen.”

Okechukwu also pointed out that gender-based violence was also an unhealthy trend that the foundation was fighting through its campaigns, which the emerging queens were expected to champion as well.

He noted that child labour and the increasing numbers of out-of-school- children were also a concern to the foundation and was working towards empowering underprivileged mothers.

“When you empower a woman, you empower a community because she will in turn empower her children and provide for them and this the foundation has been able to do over these years. However, we need more hands and that is why we started sourcing for the beautiful young talented, focused, determined young ladies and most especially the ones who have a love for their communities,”

He, however, called on relevant government bodies and Africans of goodwill to join hands with Blackk Beats Media in its quest for a peaceful and secure society.