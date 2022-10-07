Unwind, a Wellness App Launched in Lagos

Mary Nnah

Unwind, a Mobile App that caters to the needs of people by providing them with wellness services in the comfort of their homes, offices, and wherever was recently unveiled in Lagos.

The Unwind App, a new Tech App that is here to disrupt the wellness industry, is founded by Joycee Awosika.

Speaking passionately about how the Unwind App during a media parley in Lagos, Awosika said the initiative was born during the COVID-19 Pandemic in the year 2020, a time when people were tired of being at home and desperate for therapeutic rejuvenation.

While stressing that the Team has a “no tolerance” policy for safety and sexual breaches”, Unwind emphasised the in-App review system put in place to curb misconduct and ensure that Clients are always satisfied on the platform.

According to her: “As part of the onboarding process, each Service Provider takes the mandatory UNWIND Onboarding Course and corresponding Assessment, so they are fully aware of best practices regarding how to comport themselves before, during and after sessions. Low ratings are not indulged on the UNWIND App. Once a Subscriber has reached 3 poor ratings and reviews, they are blacklisted and unable to continue using the App.

UNWIND is open to Partners and Investors who believe in the wellness space and want to be part of a reliable on-demand solution. Having built a user-friendly MVP they are proud of, the Team is currently in the process of raising more investments. As they continue to develop more innovative features, the UNWIND App will be further enhanced to make it even more inclusive, easy and exciting to use. There are also plans for expansion that will make the App available to more people and territories around the world.”

“Wellness is critical, especially in a post-pandemic world. More people need to pay attention to their therapeutic and general well-being, in order to avoid unwanted health complications. The Unwind App exists to help Africans prioritize their self-care”, she added.

Globally, about 20% of spa rooms are occupied and the other 80% are left unused because a lot of people are unable to visit traditional spa centers physically, due to busy schedules.

The Business Development Manager of the firm, Queen Edokpa explained that Unwind is aimed at changing the wellness industry, with a key focus on helping clients achieve their wellness goals with ease.

“With the UNWIND App, you are able to book a nearby Certified Therapist directly to your doorstep anytime, anywhere, and at your convenience.’’ Indeed, UNWIND is an innovative intervention intentionally designed to democratize wellness”, Edokpa said.

“Research reveals that the wellness industry is worth over 4 trillion dollars and the numbers are growing fast! The global spa industry, specifically, is worth about 122 billion dollars. Nigeria is one of the fastest-growing markets and this continent is the fastest-growing continent.

Unwind launched in Lagos, Nigeria, and should expand within the next three months to other states such as Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Kano, with a view to eventually launch in other regions in Africa including Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa”, she added.

The Unwind App is not only catering to people’s wellness needs; it is also contributing immensely to the growth of the wellness industry by providing Spa Therapists with the opportunity to multiply their income to the tune of approximately 5 – 10 times more than their typical average salaries.

Unwind Service Providers earn 70% of each transaction fee. All Service Providers go through rigorous screening processes before they are approved to start accepting bookings on the Unwind App.

One of the interesting things about Unwind is how it is solving the problem of “low occupancy rate” among Spas by empowering them to monetise unbooked time slots on their in-Spa Calendars. All they have to do is list their Spa Therapists as Service Providers on the Unwind App, and appoint them to go deliver bookings secured through the App. Thanks to the Unwind App, Spas are now able to maximise resources and significantly increase revenue.

Unwind is all about booking, renewing and repeating. The App has amazing features such as allowing you to choose a preferred location for your service to be delivered, switch between male and female Service Providers, save your favourite Therapists, rate Service Providers and leave reviews on their profiles, perform cashless transactions, etc. You can even gift Unwind services to loved ones and stand a chance to win free services once you become a loyal user. The Unwind App is safe and secure to use, as Unwind is currently in partnership with verification platforms, authorized by the National Identity Management Commission of Nigeria, to ensure that potential Subscribers have provided correct information before they are approved to perform transactions on the Unwind App.

The App provides easy in-app and web-based booking features that seamlessly connect Service Providers and Clients. It is powered by tech-based automation with chat support, booking reminders and built-in 3rd-party reimbursement, just to mention a few.

Some of the services you can book on the Unwind App include Waxing, Massages, Facials and Manicures & Pedicures.