Preye Seibi, Abimbola Olagunju ‘s “WOKE” Set To Hit Nigerian Cinemas

From the stables of Oyako Celine media in collaboration and bimmybatfilms comes “WÓKÉ”, a crime thriller about former secret service agent, Greg, persuaded by his wife and agrees to take a job brought to him by his former colleague, Chuks.

The mission is to find and rescue the kidnapped daughter of a renowned Kingpin TEGA, widely known for corrupt practices but has always evaded justice.

“WÓKÉ” which means “Look Up” in the Yoruba language, also stands for “Stay Woke” in the English language, was shot in Lagos and Abuja Nigeria. It sheds a bright light on the current situation in Nigeria, showing how a lot of things have gone bad due to poor judgments of character and pointless sentiments.

The movie shows a high possibility of a better Nigeria, the kind we dream about and pray for, if only its citizens decide to look up, and stay woke by taking the necessary actions best for the country, disregarding all sentiments that would overtime lead to regrets.

“WÓKÉ” is set to premiere on the 30th of October, 2022 at Blue Pictures Cinema, Lagos, Nigeria. The major goal of this movie is to change the current biased narratives which we have adopted for years, so the desired change for the country can be achieved.

“WÓKÉ” the movie, produced by Gertrude Preye Augustine Seibi, Directed by Abimbola Olagunju, and other talented acts. Executive Producers; Daniel tochukwu Ohakwe, Chinedu Luis Ohakwe, Benedict Daki Seibi, Franklin Odigie Ibharagbeboh , Modupe Agnes Olagunju.

“WÓKÉ” will be showing in cinemas across Nigeria, from the 4th of November, 2022.

