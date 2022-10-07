Pop Stunna Storms Nigeria, Traces Back His Roots





It always feels good to return to one’s root after serving as an excellent ambassador abroad. Being a notable Nigerian/American artiste in the United States where he is based, Pop Stunna’s recent tour was indeed a remarkable one, leaving his fans with lots of memories.

As a versatile international superstar on the rise, Pop Stunna did well to thrill his fans, graced different events, and made news headlines after startling his friends, family members, and loved ones with his recent journey to Nigeria.



The Hip-Hop musician delivered impressive performances; an energetic, stylish, and exquisite show on the stages he graced during his Nigerian tour in September 2022.

Pop Stunna displayed why he is profoundly called a gorgeous rock star through his allure and stage presence.



He spiced up the month for his fans in the West African country by responding to a series of questions during the media rounds slated for the tour, which included how he got his stage name, Pop Stunna.



The ‘Good Talk’ crooner unlocked the mystery behind his moniker in a recent interview when he disclosed he has been called ‘Pop Stunna’ since he was a kid.

Taking his fans down memory lane on his official Twitter page, @popdpopstunna, he revealed he got ‘Pop’ because of his intelligence, while ‘Stunna’ was given to him because he has a stunning look.

Pop Stunna promised his fans to keep putting in his best to entertain them with quality music contents and professional creative materials.

