  • Saturday, 8th October, 2022

Pop Stunna Storms Nigeria, Traces Back His Roots

Life & Style | 1 day ago



It always feels good to return to one’s root after serving as an excellent ambassador abroad. Being a notable Nigerian/American artiste in the United States where he is based, Pop Stunna’s recent tour was indeed a remarkable one, leaving his fans with lots of memories.
As a versatile international superstar on the rise, Pop Stunna did well to thrill his fans, graced different events, and made news headlines after startling his friends, family members, and loved ones with his recent journey to Nigeria.


The Hip-Hop musician delivered impressive performances; an energetic, stylish, and exquisite show on the stages he graced during his Nigerian tour in September 2022.
Pop Stunna displayed why he is profoundly called a gorgeous rock star through his allure and stage presence.


He spiced up the month for his fans in the West African country by responding to a series of questions during the media rounds slated for the tour, which included how he got his stage name, Pop Stunna.


The ‘Good Talk’ crooner unlocked the mystery behind his moniker in a recent interview when he disclosed he has been called ‘Pop Stunna’ since he was a kid.
Taking his fans down memory lane on his official Twitter page, @popdpopstunna, he revealed he got ‘Pop’ because of his intelligence, while ‘Stunna’ was given to him because he has a stunning look.
Pop Stunna promised his fans to keep putting in his best to entertain them with quality music contents and professional creative materials.

 –

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.