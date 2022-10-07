PDP NEC Members Appeal to Wike, Others to Sheathe Swords

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ahead of the official commencement of the PDP Presidential Campaigns on Monday, October 10, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, National Executive Committee (NEC) members of the party, have appealed to aggrieved the persons in the party, especially the five governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, to sheathe their swords and give peace a chance.



The NEC members, who were ex-officio of the party said, their appeal was due to the fact that the post-presidential convention crisis rocking the party was yet to abate.

Wike alongside the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State were still aggrieved over the outcome of the presidential nomination convention.



They had called for the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Addressing a press conference, the NEC and ex -officio members, in a statement, read on their behalf by Dr. Yunana Iliya, from Nasawara state, said, “We have been confronted with very disturbing and destabilising scenarios playing out in our party against the plea by our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, that admonished us to be very careful in our utterances, our posturing and body language in presenting to the public the internal issues of our Party.



“The aggravating circumstances being thrown up by conflicting accusation and counter-accusation of who is right and who is wrong, a matter which the Forum of National Ex-officios feels is not necessary at this electioneering period. It is our considered view that the driving force of PDP members from Ward to National level is how best to win the elections in 2023 to rescue, rebuild and reposition Nigeria.



“We are greatly alarmed by the effect of all these controversies on the moral of the generality of our teeming supporters across the length and breathe of Nigeria and the diaspora.”



Accordingly, the group appealed to all party members, especially, those who had expressed contrary views and opinions to please sheathe their sword and join hands in ensuring the victory of the party in the forthcoming general election.



Leader of Ex-officio group in the PDP NEC reiterated their support for the resolution of 97th NEC meeting, the purpose of which was to present the party as one united family going forward.

“We implore all our leaders and members, who have one issue or the other to avail themselves of internal differences resolution mechanism as provided for in our Party Constitution. Finally, we reaffirm our loyalty and commitment to our party in its determined resolve to win 2023 general election at all levels to restore Nigeria to its pride of place,” he said.