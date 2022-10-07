PDP Appoints Directors for National Campaign Management Committee

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The leadership of the presidential campaign organisation (PCO) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the appointment of Directors and Deputy Directors for its National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).



A statement by Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Director General of the campaigns, yesterday listed the directors of the campaign directorate to include Director, Training, Austin Opara; Director, Strategic Communications, Dele Momodu; Director, Field Operations, Umar M. Bature, Director, Finance, Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira and Director, Security & Intelligence, Brig-Gen. Koko Essien, Rtd.



Others were the Director, Support Group, Mrs. Baraka Sani; Director, Admin, Ibrahim Bashir; Director, Legal Affairs, Kamaldeen Ajibade; Director, Technical, Nurudeen Taoheed Ademola (Youth), Director; Election Management, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher;



Director, Research, Dr. Sam Amadi, and Director, Monitoring & Evaluation, Mrs. Sanyaolu Modupeola.

Other directors included that for International Affairs, Amb. Ahmed Magaji, Director; Voter Intelligence & Strategy, Chief Osita Chidoka; Director, Diaspora Group, Prof. Isah Odidi; Deputy Director, Election Management (South), Rt. Hon. Tolford Ongolo and Deputy Director, Election Management (North), Hon. Chile Igbawua

Tambuwal called on the directors, “to please contact the DDG, Administration, Prof. Adewale Oladipo for further details.”

He urged them so stay committed to the campaigns.