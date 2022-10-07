Opposition to LG Autonomy Stalling Nigeria’s Devt, NULGE Warns Govs

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The President, Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ekiti State chapter, Babatunde Olatunde, has blamed the state governors for stalling the passage of the Local Government Autonomy Bill that would actualise the independence of the 774 council areas in Nigeria.

Olatunde posited that the governors domineering control over the state Houses of Assembly, which could have passed the bill, and stringent opposition to the move, were responsible for what he called unwarranted dragging of the struggle to attain autonomy for the third tier of government.

In the same fashion, the Chairman, Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, Ekiti State chapter, Prof. Christopher Oluwadare, has solicited aggressive advocacy over local government autonomy, to rescue the country’s resources from being controlled and manipulated by a few governors.

Olatunde stated this in Ado Ekiti during a one-day capacity workshop on effective service, organised by a non-governmental organisation, ‘SocialAction’ and supported by United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF), held in Ekiti State yesterday.

He noted that Nigeria would remain underdeveloped unless the third tier of government is fully independent and detached totally from the apron string and control of the states.

The NULGE boss said: “Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution allows for democratically elected officials in all the 774 local government areas across the country. No governor can remove this; it is there. This shows that the constitution confers independence on that tier of government.

“We must all rise up from all sectors, including academics, private and public sectors, to actualise this autonomy fight. Let me say this, not until we allow autonomy at the local level, the budget formulation, implementation and evaluation wouldn’t be impactful.

“But the major problems of this struggle are the governors. They are powerful and are against this in totality. Out of the 12 states that considered the Local Government Autonomy Bill, 10 consented to the idea, with Lagos and Ekiti States turning it down.

“The Houses of Assembly are being controlled by the governors and can’t do anything in this regard. Also, no traditional ruler can face the governors and tell them that we need local government autonomy. That is the level we are, and it is very unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, a university lecturer, Prof. Oluwadare, lamented that various military regimes that had ruled Nigeria, managed the local government affairs better in terms of independence than any democratic dispensation since 1999.

Oluwadare, a Professor of Sociology at the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, and an NGO resource person, said: “Under the military rule, the local governments were better managed than what we are getting today.

“I could remember the good old days when the drainages, Trunk C roads and rural roads, health centre in some communities were provided by the councils, which made communities to benefit from the government far more than what we are experiencing today.

“The best way we can achieve development is by getting autonomy for the local government and enforcing transparency for the purpose of delivering democracy dividends to the people.”