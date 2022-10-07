Olanrewaju Sipe Steals the Spotlight at Dress Like Fela Fashion Competition

At the recently concluded Dress Like Fela competition, young fashion designer, Olanrewaju Sipe emerged as a winner. It is the first time a fashion competition is drafted into Felabration, the annual celebration of the life and style of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Judged by fashion icons Frank Osodi, and Lanre DaSilva, the contestants were rated based on the sub-themes Fela of yesterday, Fela of today, and Fela of the future, all of them coming under the main theme of this year’s celebration ‘Fear Not 4 Man’.

The winner Sipe is the Chief Executive Officer of Sipsonlevon designs and was rewarded with the sum of N1 million. He edged out Ogunyemi Michaels of Olu Michaels Designs, who came second, and 21-year-old Aladesanmi Precious of Specific Designs, who came third.

Hosted by Sweet Ope and MC Icewater, the fashion show which was held at Freedom Park had music performances from up-and-coming artists Zidwak and Cole. Guests who attended the fashion show included members of the Kuti family (Yeni, Funke, Made), Carol King, Morayo Brown, Bolanle Austen Peters, Segun Bucknor, and other dignitaries.