  • Friday, 7th October, 2022

News in Photographs: Buhari Presents 2023 Budget to National Assembly

Breaking | 10 seconds ago

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, presented the 2023 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly in Abuja.

The N20.15trn budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition was presented at the temporary chamber of the House of Representatives.

See photos

