MultiChoice Partners BetKing to Launch SuperPicks for New Football Season

Africa’s leading entertainment company, MultiChoice, in collaboration with Nigeria’s leading sports betting and digital entertainment company, BetKing has kicked off the SuperPicks for the 2022/23 football season.

Launched in 2021, SuperPicks is a revolutionary platform where fans can use their sports knowledge to compete in free-to-play games for bragging rights and life-changing cash prizes.

To deepen the viewer’s sporting experience, this season comes with two exciting free-to-play games. They include the existing predictor game, which gives players the chance to win a weekly jackpot of N50,000,000 by correctly predicting the scores of six football fixtures. The newly launched Fantasy game gives users the chance to pick players and form a dream team for a specific match to win big.

Available to play for free at superpicks.com as well as the app which is currently available on Android, SuperPicks gives anyone above the age of 18 access to more games to play for free each week this season and the chance to win big for real.

The Managing Director for KingMakers (BetKing), Gossy Ukanwoke, stressed the importance of collaboration to deliver quality and entertaining content that provides value to customers.

He said: “As a growth-focused company, we remain passionate about leveraging meaningful partnerships to deliver on our promise to change the face of sports betting in Nigeria by delivering quality entertainment to customers.

“SuperPicks offers fans an exciting way to compete with their community and win money whilst doing it, delivering the thrill of winning. In addition to the completely free chances to win life-changing sums of money, SuperPicks is very easy to play and has been designed to be enjoyed by individuals above the age of 18.”