Masari’s Wife Donates Cash, Clothes to Orphans in Katsina





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Wife of Katsina State Governor, Dr. Zakkiya Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday distributed N5,000 each and clothing materials to 100 orphans and children in Kankia Local Government Area of the state.

The governor’s wife said the donation was part of her pet project, Women, Youth and Children Improvement Support Initiative, continued efforts to provide succor and assistance to the less privileged in the state.

She said that the non-governmental organisation has been working with the state government in the areas of health, education, agriculture, and empowerment in order to complement the government’s effort of bringing democratic dividends closer to the people and addressing their needs.

According to her, “today (Thursday) I am here in Kankia to give out cash assistance of N5,000 to each of the one hundred orphans shortlisted. I hope this small token will bring succor in their lives. Some of the children also will receive clothing as well as some basic items for daily use that include soaps, detergent and pomade.”

Mrs. Masari called on parents to ensure that children between the age of one to five are immunised against killer diseases, adding that parents should ensure that their children are enrolled in school immediately they reach the school age.

She added that the state government has signed a law for compulsory basic education, and “I am therefore calling on community leaders, traditional authorities, women groups, NGOs, youths and individuals to continue supporting government policies and programmes for the development of our state.”