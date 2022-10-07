Luli Concert 2022 Edition Holds Today

Mary Nnah

The 6th edition of the Luli Concert, an interdenominational show for Christian will hold today, Friday, October 7th at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.

The worship concert that made its debut in 2016 is powered by El-Berachah Worship Ministry and seeks to create a medium to promote worship, God’s word and intercede vial praises for the nation.

Billed to perform at the event are Sensational gospel artistes Sola Allyson, Tope Alabi, Imole Akin and other notable artistes who are set to perform at the concert.

Other gospel artistes that will minister at Luli Concert 2022 include Moses Harmony, Segun Ajidara, Bidemi Olaoba, Lekan Remilekun Amos, Imoleayo Akin Adebayo, Michael Harjovy, Engo, Celestial Church of Christ’s Central Choir and International guest artiste, Jolly Suru from the Beni Republic.

This year’s edition has the theme, “In The Day Of Thy Power” anchored on the scriptures Psalm 110:3.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lagos, the convener of Luli Concert, Dr. Gbenga Daniel- Adebayo said, “Nigeria is at a crossroad in its history, this is the time for us to raise altars of worship to attract divine intervention”.

Beyond the annual concert, the ministry is also involved in community outreach and promotes healthcare through medical outreaches with its covenant partners.This year’s event will also have a space specifically reserved for physically challenged people at the venue.

Over the coming years, Luli Concert intends to create a platform for inter-denominational worship, a situation where one stage will accommodate gospel artistes all over Christendom.