Lawmaker Seeks FG’s Intervention for Kogi Flood Victims

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Hon. Teejay Yusuf, has called for immediate intervention by relevant agencies of the federal and Kogi State governments after days of heavy flooding in Kogi State, which has led to massive loss of lives and properties.

In a statement, Yusuf commiserated with persons who died and their families, as well as many others who lost numerous properties and valuables in the on-going flooding that has swept through not only Lokoja, the state capital, but spreading to other towns and communities in the state.

He said: “The propensity and effect of this year’s flooding that has persisted for days has not only ravaged communities and rendered many people homeless, it has also crippled economic activities and made vehicular and human movements to states in the South-east, South-west and South-south zones largely cumbersome and mostly non-motorable.

“The immediate intervention of the federal government through relevant agencies s needed. It is expected that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, as well as National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant agencies will move swiftly to provide immediate palliative to victims of the flooding.”