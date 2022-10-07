  • Friday, 7th October, 2022

Lawmaker Seeks FG’s Intervention for Kogi Flood Victims

Nigeria | 49 seconds ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Hon. Teejay Yusuf, has called for immediate intervention by relevant agencies of the federal and Kogi State governments after days of heavy flooding in Kogi State, which has led to massive loss of lives and properties.

In a statement, Yusuf commiserated with persons who died and their families, as well as many others who lost numerous properties and valuables in the on-going flooding that has swept through not only Lokoja, the state capital, but spreading to other towns and communities in the state.

He said: “The propensity and effect of this year’s flooding that has persisted for days has not only ravaged communities and rendered many people homeless, it has also crippled economic activities and made vehicular and human movements to states in the South-east, South-west and South-south zones largely cumbersome and mostly non-motorable.

“The immediate intervention of the federal government through relevant agencies s needed. It is expected that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, as well as National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant agencies will move swiftly to provide immediate palliative to victims of the flooding.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.