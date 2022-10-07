  • Friday, 7th October, 2022

KeyQaad Artist, Kaestyle features Omah Lay, Victony in Debut EP

For his debut EP, KeyQyad artist Kaestyle featured Afrobeats superstar Omah Lay and Victony. Both artists featured in the tracks ‘Blessings’ and ‘True Love remix’ respectively.

Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Kaestyle fell in Love with music when he met the piano. “I was intrigued by all the melodies a single machine could reproduce and that’s how my musical journey started.” 

His brand of Afrobeats draws heavily from the golden R&B era which soundtracked his childhood. Channelling his penchant for a unique sound, the six-track release features succinct rhythms that blend with peculiar storytelling. 

