HCP Executes Training Programme for Flutterwave’s New Hires





Following its recruitment of 200 new hires, Flutterwave has engaged the services of a leading HR consulting firm in Nigeria, Human Capital Partners (HCP), to equip the new graduate trainees with the skills and competencies to set them up for success as they begin their careers at Flutterwave.



According to Harvard University, the Carnegie Foundation and Stanford research center, 85 per cent of job success comes from having well-developed soft (power) and people skills while only 15 per cent comes from technical skills.



These power skills are not just important in helping the individuals/new employees get along, they complement technical skills and help produce business results.

Speaking on its objectives, Partner Learning & Development, Human Capital Partners, Adetutu Songonuga, said, “Competencies needed for success in the world of work today include creativity, innovation, critical thinking, problem-solving skills and effective interpersonal communication skills.



“These are just as important as the technical skills, if not more so, and organisations looking to hire for the long term should prioritise an onboarding process that includes equipping their new hires with these skills. Working with Flutterwave was a joy because we were on the same page”.



Chief People and Culture Officer, Flutterwave, Mansi Babyloni, said, “Very glad to have partnered with HCP for our Graduate Trainee Program. The team understood our training needs and designed a bespoke program to help our 200 GTs be set up for success not only at Flutterwave but for life”



Reni Odebiyi, Head of Talent Management at Flutterwave said, “ It was of utmost importance to us that the training modules were consistent with our ethos here at Flutterwave, detailed enough to equip trainees with foundational skills needed to hit the ground running, and delivered engagingly.”