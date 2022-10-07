FoDado Debuts in  Nigeria

Mary Nnah

Friends and family from the diaspora and Nigeria recently gathered to witness the opening of the Lagos office of Fodado International Travels and Tours Limited.

A 360 degrees provider of travel and tours for clients seeking to relocate, relax or study abroad, the company offers many packages that prospective travelers can choose from.

Speaking on why the company was set up, Madam Doris Ogunba , the CEO of the company who is also a popular socialite in the United Kingdom says putting smiles on people’s faces brings her the most joy.

According to her, a lot of people are looking for means to relocate but cannot afford it because of the exorbitant levies and rates put up by agents but for Fodado, you pick the best travel package that suits your budget and relocation dreams as we aim to deliver

Fodado has over the years built a top-notch team that delivers premium quality enthused the Chief Operations Officer Mojisola Sesan-Aina.

“We have a platform that readily caters to people of any cadre, we offer ticketing services, hospitality services, we also build capacity alongside, thereby ensuring that our womenfolk are fully equipped for the new roles they would be undertaking outside the shores of the country.

“The year is almost wrapping up and there is a rush, Fodado is the aggregator that seeks to prepare you for the reality of the new life you are about to embark on.”