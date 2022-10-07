Family Feud Nigeria Starts Airing Today 

L-R: Music Producer, Temitayo Ibitoye (Tee-Y Mix); Acting Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Aisha Umar Mumuni; Host, Family Feud Nigeria, Bisola Aiyeola; Chief Executive Officer, Ultima Studios, Femi Ayeni, and Corporate Digital Brand Manager, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Omoefe Ohworakpo at the Family Feud Premier Event at Ultima Studios, Lagos, on Monday, October 3, 2022.

The much anticipated Family Feud Nigeria will begin airing today on DStv and GOtv platforms. Ahead of its official airing, a grand premiere was held at the Ultima Studios where guests saw first-hand the intrigues of the game.

Sponsored by MTN Nigeria and in partnership with Ultima Studios, the game show has all the entertaining values to keep families glued to their TV screens. It involves a game between competing families who have to answer questions correctly to tally with the answers on the digital board sourced from a survey. Each family will be given three strikes before they lose their points to their rival. The families stand a chance to win millions of Naira.

To thrill guests of what is to come to television screens across the country from today, October 7, there was a mock Family Feud episode featuring two families and hosted by the TV show host, Bisola Aiyeola.

“MTN Nigeria is committed to creating various outlets for the growth and development of Nigerians and that includes entertainment,” said Ag. Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Aisha Mumuni. “We prioritize the need to provide families with wholesome entertaining content. Family Feud Nigeria does just that, it brings forward the authenticity of Nigerians.”

Family Feud Nigeria broadcast will be extended in 2023 to several terrestrial TV channels.