Daniel K Daniel Finds a Befitting Comeback Role in ‘Diiche’





The AMVCA winner Daniel K Daniel is back on the screens with ‘Diiche’, Showmax’s first Nigerian original series. The series is a six-part psychological thriller produced and directed by James Omokwe, with Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo and Ifeoma Chukwuogo as co-directors.

DKD as he is fondly called played the role of Nnamdi, whose death tips the narrative’s equilibrium. He described the character as a “boisterous, manipulative and cunning” but fascinating character whose otherwise unique charm couldn’t save him from death at the hands of an unknown killer.

“He’s sly. He’s smart. He likes to be in charge. He could be selfish,” he said in a recent chat.

An intense character to embody, Nnamdi is a fitting comeback role for Daniel K Daniel, who had taken a break from Nigerian films. Before his Nollywood hiatus, he had featured in numerous movies including ‘A Soldier’s Story 2 – Return from the Dead’, ‘Lagos Landing’, ‘Let Karma’ and ‘The Fugitive’. He was one of two Nollywood actors inducted into the Academy of Motion Pictures and Science class of 2022. Daniel says he feels good to relearn the Nigerian work ethic, but he feels even better to be back with a bang with ‘Diiche’ – a series he describes as “mad”.