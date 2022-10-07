  • Friday, 7th October, 2022

Daniel K Daniel Finds a Befitting Comeback Role in ‘Diiche’

Life & Style | 6 hours ago


The AMVCA winner Daniel K Daniel is back on the screens with ‘Diiche’, Showmax’s first Nigerian original series. The series is a six-part psychological thriller produced and directed by James Omokwe, with Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo and Ifeoma Chukwuogo as co-directors. 

DKD as he is fondly called played the role of Nnamdi, whose death tips the narrative’s equilibrium. He described the character as a “boisterous, manipulative and cunning” but fascinating character whose otherwise unique charm couldn’t save him from death at the hands of an unknown killer. 

“He’s sly. He’s smart. He likes to be in charge. He could be selfish,” he said in a recent chat.

An intense character to embody, Nnamdi is a fitting comeback role for Daniel K Daniel, who had taken a break from Nigerian films. Before his Nollywood hiatus, he had featured in numerous movies including ‘A Soldier’s Story 2 – Return from the Dead’, ‘Lagos Landing’, ‘Let Karma’ and ‘The Fugitive’. He was one of two Nollywood actors inducted into the Academy of Motion Pictures and Science class of 2022. Daniel says he feels good to relearn the Nigerian work ethic, but he feels even better to be back with a bang with ‘Diiche’ – a series he describes as “mad”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.